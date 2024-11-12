Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Public sector banks grew 11% in first half of FY25, finance ministry data shows

Public sector banks grew 11% in first half of FY25, finance ministry data shows

Subhash Narayan

  • The improved operational performance of PSBs was supported by lower levels of bad assets, the ministry said.

The ministry attributed the improved performance to recent banking reforms. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Public-sector banks (PSBs) have maintained their strong performance, reporting 11% on-year growth in aggregate business at 236.04 trillion in the first half of FY25, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

This high growth has been achieved through significantly improved performance of their credit and deposit portfolios. The global credit and deposit portfolios of PSBs grew by 12.9% and 9.5% on-year to 102.29 trillion and Rs. 133.75 trillion, respectively, in the first half of the financial year, the ministry said. Operating and net profit grew 14.4% and 25.6% to 1,50,023 crore and 85,520 crore, respectively, during the period.

Also read: PSU banks are giving the best FD rates in eight years. Here's why.

The improved operational performance of PSBs was supported by lower levels of bad assets. Their gross and net non-performing assets stood at 3.12% and 0.63%, respectively, as of September 2024. The gross and net NPA declined by 108 basis points and 34 basis points on-year.

Banking reforms

The finance ministry attributed the improved performance to banking reforms such as Enhance Access and Service Excellence (EASE), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), a robust governance framework, and the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). Review meetings chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman facilitated deliberations on a range of current and emerging issues with the chief executives of PSBs, the ministry added.

Also read: Indian banks roll out policies to indulge employees as chorus grows against work stress

“The reforms and regular monitoring have addressed many concerns and challenges, and resulted in setting-up enhanced systems and processes for credit discipline, recognition and resolution of stressed assets, responsible lending, improved governance, financial inclusion initiatives, technology adoption etc," the ministry said. These measures have led to sustained financial health and robustness of the banking sector, which is reflected in the current performance of PSBs, it added.

PSBs have also made significant progress on adopting new age technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud and blockchain; upgrading existing digital infrastructure; tackling cybersecurity risks; and taking steps to provide best-in-class customer services, the ministry said.

Also read | Earnings review: Three takeaways from banks’ Q2 results

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He feels that reporting has been a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.