Nudged by finance ministry, PSBs to develop new framework for NPA recovery; special teams to focus on high-value loans
Summary
While banks have seen big improvements in the level of bad loans, the government wants them to remain alert and not lose focus on the drive to chase bad loans.
Public sector banks (PSBs) are drawing up a plan to lay a threshold of ₹100 crore and above and set up specialized teams to recover bad loans, two persons aware of the matter said.
