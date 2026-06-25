Govt tells public sector banks to expand deeper into Rural India

The Union finance ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to accelerate their rural expansion and ensure access in villages with a population of more than 3,000, according to two people aware of the development.
The government's push to strengthen state-owned lenders' rural presence and protect their customer base comes as private banks, small finance banks, and digital financial service providers steadily expand beyond urban markets.
The focus is on ensuring larger rural habitations remain adequately served by bank branches, which continue to play a critical role in deposit mobilization, lending, and the implementation of government welfare programmes, said one of the two persons cited above.
“As part of the exercise, banks were asked to open 576 branches in villages with a population exceeding 3,000 in FY26. Of these, 511 branches have already been opened, while 65 are yet to become operational,” said the second person.