Public sector banks sanctioned 5.66 tn loans during MAR-APR: Finance ministry

The finance ministry on Thursday said that state-owned banks have sanctioned loans worth ₹5.66 trillion to small businesses, retail, agriculture and corporate sectors during March-April, 2020.

“These borrowers are from MSME, retail, agriculture & corporate sectors, waiting for disbursal soon after lockdown lifts. Economy poised to recover," the finance minister said in a tweet.

The ministry said that there has been sustained credit flow to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies during the nationwide lockdown, that was imposed to contain the spread of covid-19. “PSBs sanctioned loans worth ₹77,383 crore between between March 1 and May 4. Inclusive of TLTRO (targeted long term repo operations) funds, extended total financing of ₹1.08 lakh crore, ensuring business stability and continuity going forward," it said.

The imposition of a nationwide lockdown beginning March 25 has halted economic activity, with several businesses that are struggling to survive. Towards this, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the last few weeks have announced a series of measures to improve credit supply, and support businesses, middle class, and the poor hit by covid-19. In March, it cut the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4% with immediate effect and announced several measures to inject ₹3.74 trillion liquidity into the system. Last month, RBI cut the reverse repo rate, provided special liquidity support to NBFCs and microfinance companies, eased asset classification norms, and facilitated increased emergency funding for state governments. It also allowed banks and other financial institutions to offer a three-month moratorium on payment of installments on term loans that are due for payment between March 1 and May 31.

The minister said that over 3.2 crore accounts availed the three-month moratorium. “Quick query redressals allayed customer concerns. Ensuring responsible banking amid lockdown," she said.

“For MSMEs (micro small and medium enterprises) and others, pre-approved emergency credit lines and working capital enhancements being prioritised by PSBs. More than 27 lakh customers contacted from March 20 and 2.37 lakh cases sanctioned loans worth ₹26,500 cr. A work in progress," the minister said.

