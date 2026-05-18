Banks dip into surplus funds, short-term borrowings to support credit growth

Mumbai - Public sector banks (PSBs) are increasingly using surplus liquidity already available with them and also borrowing short-term funds from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support loan growth, as deposits continue to lag behind credit demand.
System-level bank credit grew 16.1% to ₹214 trillion in the financial year to 31 March (FY26) whereas deposits rose 13.5% to ₹262 trillion.
The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), saw gross advances rise 16.9% from a year earlier to ₹49.3 trillion in FY26, whereas deposits increased 11% to ₹59.7 trillion at the end of March.
In the post-earnings press conference earlier this month, SBI chairman C.S. Setty said that while the bank would like to grow more on the deposit side, it has sufficient balance sheet liquidity to fund future loan growth, including excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) of about ₹3 trillion.