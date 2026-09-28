Eight PSU banks lack non-executive chairmen, raising governance concerns

Subhana Shaikh
4 min read28 Sep 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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Only Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank have a serving non-executive chairman.(AFP)
Summary
The role of a non-executive chairman at banks and other financial institutions is crucial, providing board leadership, broad policy direction and oversight of governance. The issue assumes greater significance in view of a new RBI governance framework, issued on 14 July and effective from 1 October.

Mumbai: Eight of India's 11 public sector banks, excluding State Bank of India (SBI), currently lack a non-executive chairman, with some vacancies persisting for years, pointing to prolonged appointment delays and raising questions about oversight at key financial institutions handling public money.

The role of a non-executive chairman at banks and other financial institutions is crucial, providing board leadership, broad policy direction and oversight of governance. The issue assumes greater significance in view of a new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governance framework for banks, issued on 14 July and effective from 1 October. It says the chairperson has primary responsibility for setting the board's agenda, while the board bears ultimate responsibility for business strategy, financial soundness, key personnel decisions, governance and risk management.

The new RBI guidelines are silent on a fundamental question: in the absence of a non-executive chairman, who performs the chairperson's governance role at these banks?

“I feel that the chairman plays a very important role, a non-executive chairman, from a governance point of view in these boards,” said a former bank chairman on condition of anonymity. “A chairman’s role at a board, anywhere in the world, is not a redundant role. Otherwise, people would have done away with it,” this person added.

Only Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank have a serving non-executive chairman, according to the latest data from the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) reviewed by Mint. Unlike other PSU and private banks, where the top executive is designated managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), SBI has an executive chairman leading the country's largest lender.

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To be sure, Reserve Bank of India guidelines allow the managing director to preside over board meetings in the absence of the chairman. But that arrangement may not fully replicate the governance role envisaged for a separate chairman.

The vacancies range from 8 years at Indian Bank to 11 years at Bank of Maharashtra, with recent vacancies at Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India.

The current FSIB database shows Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India have been without a non-executive chairman since 7 November 2025. The position at Bank of Baroda became vacant from 1 March 2024, Central Bank of India from 23 May 2021, Indian Bank from 14 August 2018, Punjab & Sind Bank from 7 November 2024. Bank of Maharashtra’s position is also vacant from 22 April 2015, after the separation of the chairman and managing director posts, a reform aimed at greater checks and balances between the board and management.

“Effective board governance is driven by a non-executive independent chairman of the board with the presence of the independent directors and whole-time directors,” said Vivek Iyer, partner and national leader of financial services risk advisory at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Given the large representation in the board by executive directors, managing directors and government nominees, the presence of independent directors is usually slim and with a vacant chair, the board independence could be diluted, he cautioned.

“Given the important role of board oversight over management, a vacant chair for a public sector bank is generally a lead indicator for weak governance,” Iyer said.

While there is no publicly available government explanation for the eight current vacancies, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg believes that the government is not prioritizing filling vacancies.

“For the Centre, governance and filling of vacancies can wait. It seems it does not matter,” Garg said.

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The FSIB recommends candidates for senior leadership roles such as whole-time directors and non-executive chairpersons on the boards of PSU banks, financial institutions, and state-owned insurers.

Public sector banks are government-owned, with the central government holding the controlling stake, and are also listed on stock exchanges. This gives their boards accountability under both the banking and securities-market regulatory frameworks.

Emails sent to the Department of Financial Services, under the finance ministry and responsible for policy matters concerning PSU banks and financial institutions, as well as to all eight banks, did not elicit a response by press time.

The former bank chairman cited earlier said governance expectations can differ between private- and public-sector banks, given the latter's more complex framework of government ownership, government nominees and public accountability. This person believes that public- and private-sector banks need equal attention on governance. That distinction makes the prolonged vacancies more significant from a board-governance perspective, particularly when the chair is expected to provide a layer of oversight separate from day-to-day management.

The appointment process itself can also be time-consuming.

“The whole process can take more than 6-7 months and internal succession planning can also take its own course of time, leading to large vacancies," said Veinu Nehru Dutta, senior managing partner at executive search firm FyneHand Consultants

The question, therefore, is not simply whether a vacant chair leaves a seat empty, but whether the governance checks envisaged by separating the chairman and managing director positions are being fully exercised while the vacancies persist.

“While following the governance reforms in PSU banks, it is MD and CEO who is the executive head, which means the bank continues to have operational leadership. However, a non-executive chairman is expected to strengthen the board and have stronger oversight and supervision over management,” said Prakash Agarwal, partner at Gefion Capital.

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“A prolonged vacancy potentially weakens the quality and independence of board oversight,” he added.

About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

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