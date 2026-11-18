India's public-sector banks (PSBs) posted a record half-yearly net profit of ₹1.10 trillion in the first half of FY27, up nearly 17% year-on-year, as stronger balance sheets, robust credit growth and tighter cost controls boosted performance.
Operating profit rose 13.9% to ₹1.81 trillion in the six months ended September, while return on assets improved by 3 basis points from a year earlier to 1.11%, the finance ministry said in a statement. Credit growth was broad-based. Retail loans grew 17%, farm loans 19.5% and loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) 20.4%, reflecting continued lending to different segments of the economy.