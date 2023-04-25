Punjab and Sind Bank revises FD rates, debuts 400 and 601 days tenure with up to 7.10% returns for a limited time period3 min read 25 Apr 2023, 02:28 PM IST
- The public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the change, the bank is now providing interest rates on terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years, from 2.80% to 6.25%. The bank is offering a maximum return of 7.10% and 7.00% for a short time period on specific tenors of 400 days and 601 days. According to Punjab & Sind Bank's (PSB) official website, the new FD interest rates are in effect as of April 20, 2023.
