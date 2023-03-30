Punjab and Sind Bank revises FD rates, introduces two special tenors with up to 7.10% return effective from 1 April2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:44 PM IST
The public sector lender Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect on April 1st, 2023. After the announcement, the bank launched two special tenors with higher interest rates of up to 7.10%, spanning 400 and 601 days, respectively. These deals are only available for a limited time, and the bank will end these special tenors on June 30, 2023.
