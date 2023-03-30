Punjab and Sind Bank revises FD rates, introduces two special tenors with up to 7.10% return effective from 1 April

The valid period ranges from 01.04.2023 - 30.06.2023 only for special tenors discussed above. “FDRs issued for special purpose (under direction of court etc.), the term may exceed 10 years. The effective ROl for the same shall be as applicable for 5Y-10Years' bucket," mentionedPunjab and Sind Bank (PSB) on its website. For term deposits of less than Rs. 2 crore, senior citizens would get an additional interest of 0.50% over and above the standard rates for term deposits that mature in 180 days or more. This advantage does not apply to NRE and NRO accounts.