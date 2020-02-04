Punjab National Bank incurs 492 crore loss in Q3 on higher provisioning

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a net loss of ₹492.28 crore in the quarter ended December, against a profit of ₹246.51 crore a year ago, on the back of higher provisioning for bad loans.

The lender had posted a profit of ₹507.05 crore in the preceding three months.

Provisions for bad loans in October-December jumped 73.2% year-on-year to ₹4,445.36 crore.

“Under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC), the bank is holding total provision of ₹9649.80 crores (91.78% of Gross NPA advance) including additional provision of ₹178.59 crore in said accounts as on December 31,2019," the bank informed the exchange on Tuesday.

"During the quarter, the bank had availed dispensation for deferment of provision in respect of frauds amounting to ₹238.84 crore…Accordingly, an amount of ₹59.71 crore has been charged to profit and loss account during the quarter and ₹179.13 crores has been deferred to subsequent quarters," it said.

Despite higher provisioning, the lender’s asset quality improved in October-December. Net non-performing assets declined to 7.18% from 8.22% a year ago, while gross non-performing assets remained flat at 16.30% from 16.33% a year ago.

The bank’s operating income rose to ₹3,762.90 crore from ₹3099.86 crore a year ago. Its total income jumped 7% on year to ₹15,967 crore in October-December.

“Further out of unamortised amount of ₹2284.32 crore upto quarter ended Sept 2019 an amount of ₹887.57 crore has been charged to Profit and Loss account during the quarter and remaining amount of ₹1396.75 crore has been carried forward to subsequent quarters," the lender said.

Shares of PNB closed at ₹56.75 on the BSE, down 1.05% from the previous close, while the benchmark Sensex ended at 40,789.38 points, up 2.30%.