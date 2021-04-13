Sharing the details of the initiative, PNB Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao said PNB @Ease outlets will be loaded with five Kiosks i.e. ATM, Bunch Note Acceptor, Account Opening Kiosk, Card Issuance Kiosk and internet-enabled Kiosk.
This facility will enable the customers to avail all banking services under one roof, he said, adding, PNB@Ease outlets would boost the bank's distribution capability and lower the cost of customer acquisition.
First such multi-functional outlet was inaugurated by Panda at the Central Secretariat Metro Station, New Delhi.
On its 127th foundation day, PNB announced other digital initiatives such as instant opening of online saving account via video-KYC, insta pre-approved loan, insta demat account and insurance facility through internet and mobile banking services.
On its foundation day, the bank also unveiled a coffee table book, portraying a detailed journey and successful amalgamation of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank.