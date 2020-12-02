Punjab National Bank launches loan management solution to speed up delivery

Effective 1 December, PNB changed rules for withdrawing cash from ATMs. Now, PNB account holders will need a One Time Password (OTP) for cash withdrawal of ₹10,000 and above from ATMs. Without OTP, cash withdrawals will not be possible for PNB account holders. According to the bank, customers can now easily withdraw money above ₹10,000 between 8 PM to 8 AM. The bank on its official Twitter handle posted a tweet, "Save the dates! PNB 2.0 is launching OTP based cash withdrawals from 1st December 2020. Making withdrawals easy, banking easier."