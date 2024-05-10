Punjab National Bank plans $898 million capital raise via QIP, exclusively for institutional investors
In December, Punjab National Bank's board approved a plan to raise ₹75 billion through equity capital. This capital increase will be achieved through a QIP, which targets institutional investors and does not extend offers to the general public
Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India's major state-run lenders, is set to complete a significant share sale to institutional investors within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Atul Kumar Goel has said.