Home / Industry / Banking /  Punjab National Bank (PNB) cuts interest rates on savings accounts. Detail here

Punjab National Bank (PNB) cuts interest rates on savings accounts. Detail here

2 min read . 08:55 AM IST Livemint

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced the interest rate on its savings account for balances below  10 lakh to 2.75% per annum. The bank has also reduced the interest rates on savings account for balances above Rs10 lakh to below 500 crore to 2.80%.  The savings fund account having a balance of RS 500 crore and above will now get 3.25% interest. 

The revised domestic and NRI savings account interest is applicable from 03 February 2022, to both existing and new customers.

Rate Of Interest

Saving Fund Account Balance below 10 Lakh -2.75% p.a.

Saving Fund Account Balance of 10 Lakh & above - 2.80% p.a.

Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank (PNB) is likely to increase interest rates by 25 to 30 basis points in February this year, PNB's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SS Mallikarjuna Rao said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Rao pointed out that the interest rates of PNB are among the lowest. PNB's home loan interest rates range from 6.5 to 7 per cent.

Responding to a question regarding Air India dues, Rao said, "Air India dues of about 4,000 crore have been recovered. All the outstanding from Air India has been paid off."

PNB posted a 123 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at 1,127 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year largely due to lower provisions.

The government-owned bank's total income during the quarter was 22,026 crore as against 23,042 crore recorded during the same quarter of the previous year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, the bank's revenue increased by 3.76 per cent.

 

