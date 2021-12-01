The Punjab National Bank ( PNB ) has reduced the interest rate on its savings account for balances below ₹10 lakh to 2.80% per annum. The bank has also reduced the interest rates on savings account for balances above Rs10 lakh to 2.85%. The public sector bank has reduced the savings rate by 10 bps and 5bps on accounts having less than ₹10 lakh and more than ₹10 lakh respectively.

The revised domestic and NRI savings account interest is applicable from today, 1 December 2021, to both existing and new customers.

Domestic & NRI Saving Account Interest Rates : (W.E.F. 1st December 2021)

Rate Of Interest

Saving Fund Account Balance below ₹10 Lakh -2.80% p.a.

Saving Fund Account Balance of ₹10 Lakh & above - 2.85% p.a.

PNB FD rates

PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 2.9% and 5.25% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 2.9% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 4.4% on less than 1 year FDs. On term deposits maturing in one year to up to 2 years, PNB gives 5.10% interest. On deposits maturing above 2 years and up to 3 years, the bank gives5.10%PNB is offering 5.25 % interest on deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 1 August 2021.

In other news, PNB will invest as a promoter in Open Network for Digital Commerce by picking up over a 9 per cent stake in the company, which is yet to be incorporated. Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Ltd is being established with a mandate to develop an open network for digital commerce, PNB said in a regulatory filing

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.