PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 2.9% and 5.25% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 2.9% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 4.4% on less than 1 year FDs. On term deposits maturing in one year to up to 2 years, PNB gives 5.10% interest. On deposits maturing above 2 years and up to 3 years, the bank gives5.10%PNB is offering 5.25 % interest on deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 1 August 2021.