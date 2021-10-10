Punjab National Bank (PNB) launches ‘6S Campaign’. Check details

Under Shikhar, Sankalp and Swagat schemes, the Bank has devised special rates of interest to drive credit offtake in the retail and MSME sector. In addition, focussed products and customer segments have also been identified for targeted outreach in line with the Bank’s broader strategic agenda. Specifically for the MSME sector, the Bank has formed specialized teams in select districts for credit delivery. Further, the Bank has deepened concessions for select products in line with the “One district one product" policy to ensure access to affordable credit for MSMEs in the country.