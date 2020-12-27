OPEN APP
Punjab National Bank puts 3 stressed accounts up for sale
The sale process is being undertaken by PNB's Stressed Assets Targeted Resolution Action (SASTRA) Division. (Mint)
The sale process is being undertaken by PNB's Stressed Assets Targeted Resolution Action (SASTRA) Division. (Mint)

Punjab National Bank puts 3 stressed accounts up for sale

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 01:31 PM IST PTI

  • The three accounts are Mangalam Oil Industries, Alliance Fibres Ltd and Birsa Institute of Technology (Trust)
  • The final date to receive interest from interested bidders is 29 December 2020 and the bids will be opened on 6 January 2021

New Delhi: State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has put up for sale three stressed accounts, including Birsa Institute of Technology (Trust), with total outstanding dues of nearly 34.50 crore.

"We intend to place three accounts for sale to ARCs/NBFCs/other banks/FIs etc, on the terms and conditions stipulated in the bank's policy, in line with the regulatory guidelines," PNB said in an auction notice.

The three accounts are Mangalam Oil Industries with outstanding dues of 10.77 crore, Alliance Fibres Ltd ( 18.31 crore) and Birsa Institute of Technology (Trust) ( 5.41 crore). Mangalam Oil Industries and Alliance Fibres are based out of Ahmedabad and the third one is based in Raipur.

The sale process is being undertaken by bank's Stressed Assets Targeted Resolution Action (SASTRA) Division. The SASTRA division is tasked to enhance bank's recovery mechanism post the massive fraud caused by the jewellers duo Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, unearthed in early 2018.

The final date to receive interest from interested bidders is December 29, 2020 and the bids will be opened on January 6, 2021. "Bank at its sole discretion may withdraw the account offered for sale, without assigning any reasons," PNB said.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

