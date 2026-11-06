Punjab & Sind Bank plans 8-10% government stake dilution in FY27; targets deposit growth of 13-14%

Harsh Kumar
4 min read6 Nov 2026, 10:01 AM IST
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Punjab & Sind Bank managing director and chief executive officer Swarup Kumar Saha expects overall business to grow 15% in FY27.
Summary
The proposed stake dilution, along with a potential OFS, comes as the lender moves to meet the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25%.

The government plans to sell an 8-10% stake in Punjab & Sind Bank through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise about 1,500 crore in FY27, managing director and chief executive officer Swarup Kumar Saha told Mint in an interview. The government is separately working on an offer for sale (OFS) and will decide on its timing depending on market conditions.

The lender has secured board approval to raise up to 3,000 crore through equity issuance. The government of India holds a 93.85% stake in the bank. The proposed stake dilution, along with a potential OFS, comes as the lender moves to meet the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25%.

“We have already got the approvals in place and are talking to investors in terms of the QIP process. We have done one round in the September quarter and will be doing another round in Q3,” Saha said.

The fundraising will be undertaken in phases, he said, adding that the bank had diluted about 4.5% of its stake in the previous financial year.

On the business front, the lender expects overall business to grow 15% in FY27, supported by deposit growth of 13-14% and credit growth of 16-18%.

Also Read | Punjab & Sind Bank targets $100 mn foreign funding, ₹4-trillion business by FY29

The bank is targeting a net interest margin (NIM) of 2.85-2.90% by the end of FY27. Saha expects the recent 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate to provide an immediate benefit to margins, particularly through loans linked to the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR).

The rate increase is expected to provide an immediate NIM benefit of 8-10 basis points, although some of this could be offset as the bank reprices its deposits and borrowing costs rise, he said.

Retail, agriculture loans

Punjab & Sind Bank is increasing its focus on retail, agriculture and MSME advances, which currently account for 61.37% of its total lending. The bank aims to increase this share to 65% by March 2027 and 70% by FY28.

The lender's overall business is expected to cross 3 trillion by the end of FY27, marking an important milestone towards its longer-term target of 4 trillion by FY29.

However, deposit mobilization remains a key priority for the bank amid competition from the capital markets for household savings. Saha said the lender had started a campaign to mobilize recurring and fixed deposits and was activating branches to improve its deposit franchise.

“We have a lag effect between deposit growth and credit growth of around 5 percentage points. Without deposits, it is difficult to sustain credit growth,” he said.

Also Read | RBI hikes rates, but banks may hold off on raising deposit rates

The bank is offering customized liability products, marginally revising deposit rates, strengthening its salary account proposition for central and state government employees and public sector undertaking staff and increasing its focus on institutional deposits.

Saha said the migration of savings from bank deposits to the capital markets had emerged as a challenge, although market uncertainty was also creating opportunities for banks to attract household savings. The bank expects its traditional deposit mobilization cycle in Punjab to support growth in the second half of the financial year, particularly during the rabi harvesting season in the third quarter.

The lender is looking to diversify its presence beyond its traditional northern markets. It currently operates 1,700 branches and plans to increase the network to 2,000 by FY29, with 300 additional branches planned across southern, western, central, eastern and northeastern India.

It aims to have more than 2,000 ATMs and 6,000 business correspondents by FY29, taking its overall delivery network to more than 10,000 touchpoints.

GIFT City presence

The bank expects to start operations at its GIFT City branch in the current quarter. Saha said the absence of a GIFT City presence had earlier prevented the lender from mobilizing certain foreign currency deposits when customers sought to use the facility.

The lender expects its gross non-performing assets (NPAs), currently at 2.09%, to decline to 1.75% by March 2027. Net NPAs are targeted to fall below 0.5%, while the provision coverage ratio is expected to improve from above 92% to 94-95%. The bank is targeting recoveries of about 1,500 crore during the year.

Saha said the bank was following a selective approach to corporate lending as highly rated companies were seeking loans at competitive rates that offered limited returns compared with the lender's cost of funds of 5.5-5.6%. It is increasingly focusing on retail and other segments that offer better lending margins, including gold and mortgage loans.

Also Read | Why this PSU bank is raising its bets on big industry

The bank has digitized 12 loan products, including housing and vehicle loans, and is targeting a significant increase in digital sourcing of vehicle loans. Its upgraded mobile banking application, PSB UnIC, is expected to be rolled out in phases under its digital transformation 2.0 programme, with the exercise targeted for completion by June 2027.

Cybersecurity is another area of increased investment. Its upgraded resilience operations centre is expected to start functioning by January 2027 and will monitor its IT systems on a 24x7 basis. It has appointed consultants to review and revamp its IT infrastructure, including cybersecurity, networking and architecture.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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