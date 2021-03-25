NEW DELHI : Public-sector Punjab & Sind Bank on Thursday said it has declared its IL&FS NPA account with ₹399 crore outstanding loan as fraud and has reported it to the Reserve Bank.

The NPA account Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) with outstanding dues of ₹399.31 crore has been declared as fraud, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it has reported it to the RBI on Thursday as per regulatory requirement.

"Further, the account has been fully provided for as per existing RBI norms," it said.

P&SB stock closed 4.65 per cent lower at ₹16.40 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

