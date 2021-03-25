OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Punjab & Sind Bank declares IL&FS account as fraud with 399 crore outstanding

NEW DELHI : Public-sector Punjab & Sind Bank on Thursday said it has declared its IL&FS NPA account with 399 crore outstanding loan as fraud and has reported it to the Reserve Bank.

The NPA account Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) with outstanding dues of 399.31 crore has been declared as fraud, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The bank said it has reported it to the RBI on Thursday as per regulatory requirement.

"Further, the account has been fully provided for as per existing RBI norms," it said.

P&SB stock closed 4.65 per cent lower at 16.40 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout