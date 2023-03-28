Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) going to end 4 special FD schemes on 31st March3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 04:28 PM IST
On March 31, 2023, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB), a reputable and well-respected public sector lender, will end its four special fixed deposit (FD) programmes.
On March 31, 2023, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB), a reputable and well-respected public sector lender, will end its four special fixed deposit (FD) programmes. A special fixed deposit is frequently a product that financial institutions establish to entice investors with the promise of higher interest rates than the industry standard rates and special tenors for them.
