Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) going to end 4 special FD schemes on 31st March

All these schemes can be opened at any authorized bank branch. On 08/03/2023, PSB hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now promising interest rates ranging from 2.80% to 6.25%. “Senior Citizens shall be given benefit of additional interest of 0.50% on term deposits of less than Rs. 2 crore, over and above the mentioned rates for the maturity of 180 days & above for fresh as well as on renewal of term deposits, same shall not be available to NRE and NRO Deposits," mentioned Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on its website.

