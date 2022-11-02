Punjab & Sind Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits

Punjab & Sind Bank FD Rates

The bank will now give an interest rate of 2.80% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 to 30 days, and Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) will now offer a rate of 3.0% on deposits maturing in the next 31 to 45 days. Deposits that mature in 46 to 90 days will now pay 4.00% interest, while those that mature in 91 to 120 days will now earn 4.20% interest. On deposits maturing in 121–179 days, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) will now give an interest rate of 4.30%, and on deposits maturing in 180–269 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.80%. On fixed deposits maturing in 270 – 364 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.00% and on those maturing in 1 year - 2 years, PSB will now offer an interest rate of 6.10%. Deposits maturing in above 2 years to 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25% and those maturing in 3 years to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.10%.