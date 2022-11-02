Punjab & Sind Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits

Punjab & Sind Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits2 min read . 05:24 PM IST
Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB), one of the top public sector lenders, has raised the interest rates on its savings accounts and fixed deposits. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on November 1, 2022. The bank now offers a maximum interest rate of 5.00% on savings accounts. Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) is now offering an interest rate range of 2.80% to 6.10% on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
On savings bank deposits of upto ₹1 Crore, the bank will offer an interest rate of 2.80% and on savings account balances of above ₹1 Crore to upto ₹100 Crore the bank will now offer an interest rate of 2.90%. On savings account balances of above ₹100 Crore to upto ₹500 Crore, PSB is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% and on savings bank deposits of above ₹500 Crore, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) will now offer an interest rate of 5.00%.
The bank will now give an interest rate of 2.80% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 to 30 days, and Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) will now offer a rate of 3.0% on deposits maturing in the next 31 to 45 days. Deposits that mature in 46 to 90 days will now pay 4.00% interest, while those that mature in 91 to 120 days will now earn 4.20% interest. On deposits maturing in 121–179 days, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) will now give an interest rate of 4.30%, and on deposits maturing in 180–269 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.80%. On fixed deposits maturing in 270 – 364 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.00% and on those maturing in 1 year - 2 years, PSB will now offer an interest rate of 6.10%. Deposits maturing in above 2 years to 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25% and those maturing in 3 years to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.10%.
On "PSB FIXED DEPOSIT TAX SAVER SCHEME" comes with a maturity period of 5 years, the general public will get an interest rate of 6.10%, senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.60%, staff members will get an interest rate of 7.10% and ex-staff members will get an interest rate of 7.10% p.a.
“Senior Citizens shall be given benefit of additional interest of 0.50% on term deposits of less than Rs. 2 crore, over and above the mentioned rates for the maturity of 180 days & above for fresh as well as on renewal of term deposits, same shall not be available to NRE and NRO Deposits," mentioned Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on its website.
