Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday closed 0.88% up at ₹11.40 apiece on the BSE. (Photo: Mint)
Punjab & Sind Bank's board to consider plan for raising up to 5,500 cr

1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 07:36 PM IST PTI

A meeting of board of directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday for considering to offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to 5,500 cr (including preferential issue of equity shares), the bank said

NEW DELHI : State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday said the board of bank will meet later this week to consider raising up to 5,500 crore by issuing shares on a preferential basis.

"A meeting of board of directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, for considering to offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to 5,500 crore (including preferential issue of equity shares)," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

