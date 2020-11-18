Punjab & Sind Bank's board to consider plan for raising up to 5,500 cr

NEW DELHI : State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday said the board of bank will meet later this week to consider raising up to ₹5,500 crore by issuing shares on a preferential basis.

"A meeting of board of directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, for considering to offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore (including preferential issue of equity shares)," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday closed 0.88% up at ₹11.40 apiece on the BSE.

