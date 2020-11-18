This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab & Sind Bank's board to consider plan for raising up to ₹5,500 cr
1 min read.07:36 PM IST
PTI
A meeting of board of directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday for considering to offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to ₹5,500 cr (including preferential issue of equity shares), the bank said
NEW DELHI :
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday said the board of bank will meet later this week to consider raising up to ₹5,500 crore by issuing shares on a preferential basis.
"A meeting of board of directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, for considering to offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore (including preferential issue of equity shares)," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
