Punjab & Sind Bank to allot shares worth 5,500 cr to govt in lieu of capital

Punjab & Sind Bank will allot preferential shares to the government next month in lieu of ₹5,500 crore capital infusion into the bank. A general meeting of the shareholders of the bank is scheduled on 25 March, 2021 for preferential issue of equity shares to the government up to ₹5,500 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

In September, the government had approved a ₹20,000 crore fund through Parliament, as part of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21, for capital infusion into public sector banks (PSBs). Of this, ₹5,500 crore was approved to be infused into P&SB.

As far as the residual ₹14,500 crore for capital infusion is concerned, the government has to take a call in the ongoing quarter.

Punjab & Sind Bank said its net loss in December quarter 2020-21 spiralled to ₹2,375.53 crore on higher provisions for bad loans. The lender had posted a net loss of ₹255.49 crore in the same period a year ago. In September quarter also, the bank had a loss of ₹401.27 crore.

Total income in the quarter under review also fell to ₹1,982.52 crore from ₹2,077.01 crore in the same period of 2019-20, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

