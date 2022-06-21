Pvt banks levying steep foreclosure fees: MSMEs

“If an unsatisfied MSME customer wants to leave the bank, whether because of excessive interest rates or laxity in services, private sector banks levy heavy penalties in the form of foreclosure charges. In the last month alone, close to 50 cases have been reported to the FISME. In order to deter the exiting MSMEs, private sector banks have invented another penalty clause: non-compliance charges. Customers are never informed of the non-compliance during the time they availed of services of the bank but are devised only at the time of leaving. In one case, the loan was of ₹3 crore and the non-compliance bill was above ₹50 lakh", Bhardwaj said in an interview.