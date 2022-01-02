Pvt lenders beat PSBs in govt-backed  credit

Launched on 20 May 2020, ECLGS provides 100% guarantee coverage to select borrowers, and while it was originally devised for small business borrowers with total fund-based credit outstanding of up to ₹25 crore, it now includes other segments as well. The validity of ECLGS has been extended to 31 March or till guarantees for an amount of ₹4.5 trillion are issued, and disbursement under the scheme is permitted up to 30 June 2022.