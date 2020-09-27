Pvt lenders set to tide over defaults better than peers

The difference between the weighted average lending rate and the weighted average domestic term deposit rate in the case of public sector banks is at 3.08% and has barely moved since January 2019, when it was at 3%. In January 2019, the interest rate difference for private banks had stood at 3.82% and has since risen to 4.67%, with a bulk of the raise coming in the last one year. This clearly tells us that private banks were expecting bad loans to go up even before the pandemic struck, as India was entering an economic slowdown. Bad loans are loans that have not been repaid for 90 days or more.