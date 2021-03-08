Pvt players to hold 51% stake in AMC

“There is interest from the private sector as this presents an opportunity to manage assets worth ₹2.25 trillion for a management fee. Lenders are discussing the quantum of management fee that these asset managers will be entitled to," said the first person quoted above. ARCs charge 1.5-2% of the assets as management fee every year. Lenders sell stressed loans to ARCs at a discount, either in exchange of cash or a mix of cash and security receipts. These receipts are redeemable as and when the ARC recovers the specific loan.

