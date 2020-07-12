Q1 earnings may be muted for banking sector

Earnings of public sector banks are likely to be hit because of sluggish loan growth as a result of integration, higher proportion of moratorium, and delay in the resolution of National Company Law Tribunal accounts, according to brokerage firm Motlial Oswal. “Management commentary on moratorium trends under moratorium 2.0 would be the key theme of discussion. Also, the trends in collection efficiency (banks have highlighted improving collection trends over May-Jun’20) as the economy starts to recover would be an important metric to assess the banking system’s health in the near term," it said.