Quick edit: Bad loans have fallen

For a banking system saddled with a heavy load of bad loans for the better part of the past decade, the latest data comes as a breath of fresh air. On Thursday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said that the sector’s gross bad loans fell to 4.4% of advances at the end of 2022. Also, the capital adequacy ratio of banks stood at 16.1% at the end of December, well above the regulatory requirement. The bad loans ratio is the lowest since March 2015. These numbers show our banks have come a long way from their worst days when unserviced debt reached double-digit levels. Now that lenders have got this problem under control, they should be able to lend more confidently. Of course, risk-control measures adopted in recent years should stay, especially as America’s troubled banking system has shown the dangers of regulation with too much of a light touch. If banks are too systemically important to fail and must be bailed out in case they’re on the verge, then it makes sense to regulate them with the strictness needed to pre-empt failure. That’s better than the moral hazard created by the sense that no major bank will be allowed to collapse.

