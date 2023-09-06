Raghuram Rajan shares ordeals of bank employees, calls for action on HR policies, senior management attitude2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan shares resignation letter from SBI employee, highlighting issues faced by bank officers.
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has shared the ordeals of bank employees in his latest post on the X platform (formerly Twitter). Rajan shared a resignation letter from an employee working at the State Bank of India (SBI) on X and wrote, “Time & again, the situation of bank officers going under immense deterioration".
Several netizens have commented on Rajan's post on the X platform. A user wrote, "The Life of bank officers is turning into hell. And this will lead to negative outcomes for the economy".
Another user wrote, "Sir, you are correct. Senior executives consider themselves as empowered without accountability".
"Right. The Govt must take note of the seriousness of this problem. There is a very high attrition rate in SBI and other banks.
@FinMinIndia must constitute an independent committee to examine this and suggest redressal," one more user wrote.