Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has shared the ordeals of bank employees in his latest post on the X platform (formerly Twitter). Rajan shared a resignation letter from an employee working at the State Bank of India (SBI) on X and wrote, “Time & again, the situation of bank officers going under immense deterioration". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The letter, posted by Rajan reads, "Please accept this letter as my resignation from my duty with effect from 01.01.2024 from my position (Deputy Manager-RMSME) at your branch, which is 4 months prior notice as due to bad HR Transfer policy, extreme pressure and bad behaviour of higher management, my health situation deteriorates day by day in current bank service. Presently, I am suffering from High BP, Anxiety, and Depression.

Recently, I have been transferred from the SBI-Malout Branch (01465) to SBI, SME Branch (04044) Jalandhar. Due to this my health, my family, and the education of my children are suffering very badly, and seems it will not improve in bank service my whole life. Moreover, the lack of an employee-friendly transfer policy, late sitting, threatening message from senior management, and phone calls & after working hour is impacting my health, my family, and my social life balance. Money is not everything in life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An example of the harsh behaviour of the higher management is the meeting of RMSMEs held by Sh. Shanker Prashad P (GM Network -1) dated 22.08.2023 on MICROSOFT Teams App & Whatsapp Message in RMSME Group Ludhiana on dated 04.09.2023.in which behaviour of GM Sir is extremely bad and not possible to tolerate for anyone in the meeting. It makes me very depressed as an officer in SBI.

So, accept my resignation and settle my dues in due course".

The letter was written by the Assistant General Manager (Branch Head), SBI-SME Branch, Jalandhar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the issue to the Union Finance Ministry, Raghuram Rajan stated that timely actions are required to improve HR policies and Senior management attitude towards their subordinates, otherwise, customers will feel the wrath of demotivated employees.

“Timely action plan to improve HR policies & Senior management attitude towards their subordinates is the need of the hour otherwise customers will feel the wrath of demotivated employees," the former RBI governor wrote.

Several netizens have commented on Rajan's post on the X platform. A user wrote, "The Life of bank officers is turning into hell. And this will lead to negative outcomes for the economy". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user wrote, "Sir, you are correct. Senior executives consider themselves as empowered without accountability".

"Right. The Govt must take note of the seriousness of this problem. There is a very high attrition rate in SBI and other banks.