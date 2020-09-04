Rajiv Lall steps down as IDFC First Bank's non-executive chairman

Mumbai: IDFC First Bank on Friday said that Rajiv Lall has stepped down as the part time non-executive chairman citing prolonged personal health issues.

“IDFC FIRST Bank Limited has received an intimation vide a letter dated 4 September 2020 from Rajiv B. Lall, in which he has tendered his resignation as the part time non-executive chairman from the board of the bank with immediate effect citing that he has been dealing with prolonged personal health issues for a while now," the bank said in a stock exchange notification.

Lall in his communication to the bank also said that, in view of his prolonged health issues, the bank has thought through a succession plan for the position.

Lall served as the founder managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of IDFC First Bank from 1 October 2015 till 18 December 2018, before he was appointed the chairman of the bank. Before becoming the CEO of IDFC First Bank, he was the executive chairman of infrastructure focused non-banking financial company IDFC Ltd, which later received a banking licence and merged with Capital First to become IDFC First Bank.

Prior to joining IDFC, Lall worked as a partner with Warburg Pincus in New York. He has also been the head of Asian economic research at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong, a senior staff member of the World Bank in Washington, D.C. and of the Asian Development Bank in Manila.

Lall has served on numerous committees of the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India, including the Raghuram Rajan Committee on Financial Sector Reforms, the High Powered Expert Committee for Urban Infrastructure, the High Level Committee on Financing Infrastructure, and the Expert Committee on Modernisation of Indian Railways. He has also served as India’s representative to the G-20 Working Group on Infrastructure.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated