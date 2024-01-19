Ram Mandir Opening: Is January 22 a bank holiday? Check here
Public Sector Institutions such as banks, insurance companies and financial institutions are set have an half-day off for the Ram Temple Ceremony on January 22.
Public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks will have a half-day off on January 22 for the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled in Ayodhya, as per an order issued by the Ministry of Finance on January 18.
