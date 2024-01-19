Hello User
Ram Mandir Opening: Is January 22 a bank holiday? Check here

Ram Mandir Opening: Is January 22 a bank holiday? Check here

Jocelyn Fernandes

Public Sector Institutions such as banks, insurance companies and financial institutions are set have an half-day off for the Ram Temple Ceremony on January 22.

The order specifies a half-day closing, effective until 2:30 PM, for Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments on January 22, 2024.

Public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks will have a half-day off on January 22 for the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled in Ayodhya, as per an order issued by the Ministry of Finance on January 18.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has also released an order allowing employees to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' celebration. This extension is in alignment with the finance ministry's notification.

The finance ministry's notification states, "This is...to inform that DoPT's order in respect of Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments shall also apply to all Public Sector Banks/ Public Sector Insurance Companies/ Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' celebrations."

Officials told PTI the decision came in response to widespread requests from employees across the country seeking time off. "Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the ceremony," the official said.

January 2024 Holidays

January has a total of 16 holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays off. Moreover, the holidays will be as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.

Here are the weekend dates where banks will be shut — January 7 (Sunday), January 13 (Second Saturday), January 14 (Sunday), January 21 (Sunday), January 27 (Fourth Saturday) and January 28 (Sunday).

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in January 2024:

DateDayOccasionRegion
1 JanuaryMondayNew YearAizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong
2 JanuaryTuesdayNew Year celebrationsAizawl
11 JanuaryThursdayMissionary DayAizawl
12 JanuaryFridaySwami Vivekananda birth anniversaryKolkata
15 JanuaryMondayUttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh BihuBengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad
16 JanuaryTuesdayThiruvalluvar DayChennai
17 JanuaryWednesdayUzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji BirthdayChandigarh and Chennai
22 JanuaryMondayImoinu IratpaImphal
23 JanuaryTuesdayGaan-Ngai/Netaji’s Birth DayImphal and Kolkata
25 JanuaryThursdayThai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat AliChennai, Kanpur and Lucknow
26 JanuaryFridayRepublic DayAll across India

Bank Holidays List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

