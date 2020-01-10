MUMBAI : Yes Bank’s co-promoter Rana Kapoor and his family-run firms--Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd and Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd--have completely exited the bank, taking their stake in the institution to nil, thereby losing all control and voting rights in the bank. Apart from Rana Kapoor's stake, the past three months has also witnessed many other investor exits.

After selling almost the entire promoter group stakes of Kapoor’s family-run firms during September, Yes Capital (India) and Morgan Credits, Kapoor had a stake of 3.92% and Yes Capital had 0.8% in Yes Bank at the end of September.

Kapoor, in his personal capacity, had partly sold his direct stake between August and October, primarily to repay the debts taken by his promoter group firms in the form of non-convertible debentures.

But, on Thursday, Yes Bank revealed in a stock exchange filing that Kapoor’s entire 3.92% stake and Yes Capital’s 0.8% stake have become nil at the end of December. Consequently, the public holding in Yes Bank has gone up from 86.95% at the end of September to 91.67% now.

However, due to constant pressure on the bank’s stock and uncertainty over the bank’s fund-raising plans, several marquee investors have dumped Yes Bank shares during the December quarter, according to stock exchange data.

Kotak Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund which held 1.14%, 1.7% and 1.14% in the bank at the end of September have entirely sold their stakes during the last quarter. WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund Ltd. sold off its entire 1.63% stake.

At least 265 foreign portfolio investors have exited Yes Bank during the quarter and now the lender has only 238 FPIs. Government Pension Fund Global has trimmed its stake from 1.75% to 1.3% in the bank during the December quarter. HDFC Mutual Fund has reduced its stake from 2.37% to 2.27% during the quarter. At least three insurance companies and four banks have also exited from Yes Bank as investors during the December quarter.

The bank’s other promoter, Madhu Kapur and her firm--Mags Finvest Pvt. Ltd--continue to hold 6.87% and 1.46%, respectively. But, with the overall promoter holding standing at 8.33%, the bank is now exposed to the risk of a hostile takeover, although an RBI approval will be mandatory for any new promoter to replace the original promoters.

On 1 Novermber, Yes Bank had said a global entity made a binding offer to invest $1.2 billion in the cash-starved lender through an issue of new shares, boosting its stock by as much as 35%, even as concerns remain about whether the proposal will pass muster with the banking regulator.

The plan hasn’t gone through yet and the bank is still struggling to raise funds to stay afloat.

As of the September quarter, Yes Bank’s tier I capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.7% against the regulatory requirement of 8.875%. Its common equity tier 1 capital stood at 8.6%, marginally above the regulatory requirement of 7.375%.

Kapoor’s control has been falling ever since he termed his Yes Bank shares as “diamonds" in September 2018 and vowing to never sell them, especially after Yes Bank co-promoter Madhu Kapur sold a part of her holding.