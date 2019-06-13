Rana Kapoor denies return to Yes Bank board

Mumbai: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on Thursday tweeted that he was not looking to make a comeback to the bank's board after stepping down in January this year. He also reiterated his support for the new managing director and chief executive officer Ravneet Gill and added that he had voted in favour of all 19 resolutions at the bank's annual general meeting held on Wednesday.

“Some media reports have suggested that I am attempting a comeback to the Board, inspite of my unequivocal denial to them. I re-iterate that I have fullest confidence and conviction in the management under Shri Ravneet Gill’s leadership and Board of Directors," Kapoor said in his tweet.

This clarification comes after media reports suggested that he was attempting to make a comeback to the bank's board and was also seeking compensation.

Kapoor added that “the bank was an embodiment of Indian professional entrepreneurship and ongoing ‘Hanumanian’ efforts will overcome this transitional phase."

Over the last few days, Yes Bank saw the exits of two high-profile board members — Ajai Kumar and Mukesh Sabharwal — seen to be close to Kapoor. Both Kumar and Sabharwal cited personal grounds for their reasons to step down.