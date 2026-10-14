Rare profit miss by JPMorgan: 1st time in nearly 3 years: What went wrong? SpaceX IPO euphoria fades? Slowdown explained

JPMorgan Chase reported its first quarterly profit miss first time in nearly three years as market volatility and an uncertain economic outlook slowed dealmaking and bond trading in recent months.
The bank reported a profit of $5.57 per share for the three months ended September 30. Analysts on average had expected $5.85 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.
This came despite strong equities trading and growth in its lending business.
“JPMorgan may be a victim of its own success,” said Brian Mulberry, chief market strategist at Zacks Investment Management, adding that the bank had set a “high bar to clear in Q3”.
JPMorgan reported an 8% decline in third-quarter investment banking fees versus the second quarter, even as it recorded a 14% rise compared with a year earlier.
Revenue in its markets division climbed 15% in the third quarter from the prior year. Equity markets surged 49% as investors rejigged their portfolios amid the volatility
Fixed-income trading revenue, however, declined 4%, offsetting some of the gains.
Mulberry said, "It is a warning that higher-for-longer interest rates could have an impact on dealmaking fee revenues in the near term."
The miss marks a setback after a strong run for Wall Street banks, with JPMorgan's earnings last falling short of estimates in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The slowdown in dealmaking comes after a strong start to the year for initial public offerings (IPOs), triggered by Elon Musk's SpaceX listing. However, the IPO market has since lost momentum as volatility and economic uncertainty made companies more cautious about going public.
For investment banks, fewer listings mean potentially lower underwriting fees and fewer follow-on share sales. Yet the slowdown does not necessarily signal that deals are being abandoned.
JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said the bank's investment banking pipeline remained “very strong”, despite a slowdown in the second half of September.
He added that it was too early to be certain, but expected deals to be “delayed rather than canceled”.
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon similarly acknowledged that investment banking activity had moderated. “The US economy continued to be fueled by strong business investment and ongoing consumer spending,” he said.
JPMorgan's underlying lending business remained resilient. Net interest income, excluding markets - the difference between what a bank earns off loans and pays out on deposits - increased 6% in the quarter to $24.7 billion. Average loans rose 10% year-over-year.
The bank further raised its interest income forecasts for the year to roughly $106.2 billion, market dependent, and $97.2 billion, excluding markets. It had previously guided to $105.5 billion and $96.5 billion, respectively.
For 2027, the bank forecast net interest income, excluding markets, of about $107 billion on a preliminary basis.
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Loan growth has come into sharper focus after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time since 2023 in September, with hawkish signals of more possible tightening ahead.
That, combined with a spike in bond yields, has the potential to push borrowers out of the credit market as they navigate higher borrowing costs and tighter financial conditions.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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