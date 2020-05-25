Rate cut puts squeeze on banks

“Ultimately, there is a limit on how much we can hit the depositors. I am getting a lot of feedback from depositors that SBI does not care about depositors," Kumar had said. After Friday’s repo rate cut, Kumar said SBI will convene a meeting of its asset liability committee, which decides on interest rate changes. India’s largest lender pays an interest of 5.5% to depositors below ₹2 crore in the one-two year bracket, after a 20 bps reduction on 12 May.