Rate hike to hit small biz more

As of December, 70.9% of all loans to large industries were linked to MCLR and 20.4% to external benchmarks. For small businesses, loans linked to MCLR were at 24.2% of their aggregate loans, while 69.2% of loans were on external benchmarks, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The monetary policy committee (MPC), through its 40 basis point (bps) repo rate hike on 4 May, reversed the cut effected during the pandemic in May 2020.

