Rate hikes begin to slow credit growth

Economists said the interest rate hikes of 250 basis points since March 2022 have been transmitted to a large extent to lending rates. Consequently, growth in loan linked to external benchmarks has slowed. “The trend has been upwards in growth rate which peaked in October and then remained in the 17-18% range for four fortnights before coming down to 14.9% in the last fortnight of December. Subsequently, we have seen a recovery to the 16-17% range, though growth rate has been coming down. In a way, policy intervention has slowed down credit growth though not in a commensurate manner," Bank of Baroda said in a note published on Tuesday.

