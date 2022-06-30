Mumbai: Demand for housing is unlikely to be impacted by the current round of interest rate hikes and a long-term loan like a mortgage goes through rising as well as falling interest rate cycles, Deepak Parekh, chairman of mortgage lender HDFC Ltd said on Thursday.

Speaking at the lender’s 45th annual general meeting, Parekh said that despite the rate hikes, the current interest rates on home loans are still below pre-pandemic levels. To cushion the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had lowered the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) in 2020. As the inflationary pressures started to build up and got aggravated following the Russia-Ukraine war, the central bank hiked rate by 90 bps and more rate increases are expected in the coming months.

“It was unrealistic to believe that such low interest rates and high levels of surplus liquidity would sustain. The reality is that markets began to pencil in expectations of policy rate increases from October 2021 itself, when the variable reverse repo rates began aligning with the repo rates," said Parekh.

Meanwhile, data from real estate services company Anarock showed on Thursday that owing to increased property prices and lending rate hikes, India’s top seven cities saw housing sales moderate by 15% from about 99,550 units in Q1 2022 to about 84,930 units in Q2 2022.

As far as home loans are concerned, Parekh said, HDFC has had an exceptionally good run with the strong demand for housing coupled with interest rates at an all-time low. In March, HDFC had recorded its highest number of individual loan receipts at over 86,000.

“I continue to maintain that despite changes in the macro environment, the growth potential for housing in India remains immense," he said.

According to Parekh, property prices are seeing measured increases, to the extent of the rise in input costs. Yet, developers are unlikely to opt for sharp increases because they recognise that outpricing home buyers and having large stocks of unsold inventory is counterproductive for them, he said.

“There has been consolidation and cleansing so to speak, in the Indian real estate space. The weaker players have been weeded out of the market," Parekh said, adding that recent new launches have been by stronger, reputed developers and this has meant that home buyers too have the confidence to once again opt for under-construction properties, rather than playing safe and preferring only completed projects.