Rate hikes unlikely to hurt housing demand, says Deepak Parekh2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 03:39 PM IST
- Parekh said that despite the rate hikes, the current interest rates on home loans are still below pre-pandemic levels
Mumbai: Demand for housing is unlikely to be impacted by the current round of interest rate hikes and a long-term loan like a mortgage goes through rising as well as falling interest rate cycles, Deepak Parekh, chairman of mortgage lender HDFC Ltd said on Thursday.