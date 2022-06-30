Rate hikes unlikely to hurt housing demand, says Deepak Parekh

Speaking at the lender’s 45th annual general meeting, Parekh said that despite the rate hikes, the current interest rates on home loans are still below pre-pandemic levels. To cushion the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had lowered the repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) in 2020. As the inflationary pressures started to build up and got aggravated following the Russia-Ukraine war, the central bank hiked rate by 90 bps and more rate increases are expected in the coming months.