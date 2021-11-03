Rate-hike bets are accelerating across Asia’s emerging markets

In India, overnight index swaps are factoring in a hike of about 50 basis points over the next six months, compared with expectations in October for an increase of just 38 basis points in the same period. Surging crude prices have added to concern about quickening inflation in the oil-importing nation. The Reserve Bank of India’s unexpected announcement last month that it would halt debt purchases has also been seen as a precursor to policy normalization. The nation’s bonds handed investors a loss of 1.2% in October, a second monthly decline.