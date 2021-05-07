Ratings agencies laud RBI's liquidity measures for healthcare sector

Meanwhile, Crisil Ratings Ltd said in a report on Friday that as many as 354 companies with aggregate bank exposure of ₹40,000 crore will be eligible for such loans. Though pharmaceutical firms account for 68% of rated bank exposure, hospitals are likely to avail majority of the funding available, it said. The borrowing cost of hospitals rated by Crisil are 10.5-11.0%, and the new loans taken for expansion under this RBI scheme could be 300-350 basis points cheaper, leading to substantial interest savings.

