Ratings of global financial institutions relatively unscathed by covid: Fitch

Mumbai: Credit ratings of global financial institutions (FIs) have been affected less severely by the covid-19 pandemic than by the two previous crises this century, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

The agency’s transition and default analysis show that global financial institution ratings fell by 0.15 of a notch on average from January 2020 to March 2021, compared with 0.84 of a notch during the global financial crisis (July 2007 to July 2009), and 0.71 of a notch for EMEA financial institutions during the eurozone crisis (January 2010 to January 2013).

“Global FIs, including banks, non-bank financial institutions and insurance companies, experienced a significant increase in downgrades after the onset of the pandemic. The proportion of ratings downgraded in 2020 was 13.6%, compared with 7.3% in 2019. However, downgrades were far fewer than those due to the global financial crisis, which exceeded 30% in 2009. Multi-notch downgrades were also far fewer, at 2.3% of the global FI portfolio in 2020, compared with 14.2% in 2009," it said.

According to Fitch, the vast majority of ratings were unchanged in 2020 because near-term credit risks were largely offset by government support to economies and borrowers.

“Regulatory forbearance in some jurisdictions also helped issuers to operate effectively through the periods of greatest uncertainty. Consequently, most of the negative rating actions in 2020 were limited to Negative Rating Outlooks and Watches, centred on issuers whose ratings were more likely to face pressure as the fallout of the pandemic continued," it said.

However, ratings of banks and non-bank lenders were more affected than insurance ratings, primarily reflecting adverse operating environment and asset quality dynamics, and in the case of NBFCs, elevated funding pressure.

