Home/ Industry / Banking/  RBI adds 8 entities in alert list of unauthorised forex trading platforms
Back

The Reserve Bank (RBI) Wednesday said it has added eight more entities or platforms or websites to the alert list of unauthorised forex trading platforms

The new additions to the alert list of unauthorised forex trading platforms include  QFX Markets, 2Win Trade, Guru Trade7 Ltd, Bric Trade, Rubik Trade, Dream Trade, Mini Trade and Trust Trade, the RBI said in a statement.

The alert list contains names of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.

The RBI further said the alert list also contains the names of entities or platforms or websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities or ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services.

The updated alert list has names of 56 platforms or websites.

 

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 08 Jun 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout