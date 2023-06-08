RBI adds 8 entities in alert list of unauthorised forex trading platforms1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 12:34 AM IST
The new additions to the alert list of unauthorised forex trading platforms include QFX Markets, 2Win Trade, Guru Trade7 Ltd, Bric Trade, Rubik Trade, Dream Trade, Mini Trade and Trust Trade, the RBI said
The Reserve Bank (RBI) Wednesday said it has added eight more entities or platforms or websites to the alert list of unauthorised forex trading platforms
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×